Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Plans to Raise $460 Million in November 17th IPO

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) is planning to raise $460 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, November 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,000,000 shares at a price of $55.00-$60.00 per share.

In the last year, Braze, Inc. generated $185.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $44.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $5.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, JMP Securities, Needham & Co., Oppenheimer & Co., Raymond James and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

Braze, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “William Magnuson, co-founder and CEO, wrote in his Founder’s Letter: “Braze was founded 10 years ago with the belief that the broad adoption of mobile would lead to tremendous change in business and society.” Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. Our platform empowers brands to listen to their customers better, understand them more deeply and act on that understanding in a way that is human and personal. Using our platform, brands ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. As of July 2021, more than 1,000 customers around the world trust Braze with their most valuable assets: their customer relationships. Over the past three years, the scale of our platform has grown substantially. Our platform enabled interactions with 3.3 billion monthly active users via our customers’ apps, websites and other digital interfaces in July 2021, up from 2.3 billion in January 2020 and 1.6 billion in January 2019. In fiscal year 2021 alone, we processed over seven trillion consumer-generated data points on our platform, and our customers sent approximately one trillion messages to their consumers using our platform. “.

Braze, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 870 employees. The company is located at 330 West 34th Street, Floor 18 New York, New York 10001 and can be reached via phone at (609) 964-0582 or on the web at http://www.braze.com/.

