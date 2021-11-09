Brick & Kyle Associates Acquires 2,445 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 127,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.