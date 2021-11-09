Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 2,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,925. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

