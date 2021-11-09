Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 178.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SCYNEXIS worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

SCYX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.