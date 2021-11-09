Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 3.81% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

AMS stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.