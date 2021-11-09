Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 15,350 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 79.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

MHK stock opened at $175.91 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $115.79 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

