Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Union Bankshares worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $217,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.02. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

