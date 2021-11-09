Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,876,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of AFI opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.90%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.