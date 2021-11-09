Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $179.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

