Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BHG opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Health Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.