Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

