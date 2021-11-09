Brokerages Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grifols.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 43,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. Grifols has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grifols by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at $11,042,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

