Brokerages Anticipate H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 413,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. 1,822,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,721. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

