Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

