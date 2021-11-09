Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,021.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,162. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.