Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 197,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,333. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

