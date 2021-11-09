Brokerages Anticipate WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WISeKey International.
NASDAQ WKEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
WISeKey International Company Profile
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.