Brokerages Anticipate WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WISeKey International.

NASDAQ WKEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

