Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASLE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 7,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. AerSale has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

