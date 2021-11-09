Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $958.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $923.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

NYSE AWK opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

