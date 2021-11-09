Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

APTO remained flat at $$2.44 on Monday. 883,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 466,219 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,833,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

