Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 78,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,857. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $728.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

