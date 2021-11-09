Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Announce -$1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.34). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 42.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in H&R Block by 368.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 413,997 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.57. 1,822,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,721. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

