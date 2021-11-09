Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $974.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $974.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IGT traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 3,731,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.31 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

