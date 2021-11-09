Brokerages Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

LGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.11 million and a PE ratio of 36.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.