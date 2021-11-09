Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Amundi bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

