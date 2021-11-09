Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $256.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.85 million to $271.70 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $2,152,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.