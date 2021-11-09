Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.25. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,167. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,254 shares of company stock worth $6,488,018. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 445,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

