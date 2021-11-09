Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $2.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings per share of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.42. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $10.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QCOM stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $168.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

