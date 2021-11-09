Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $7.17

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 100,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. 622,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,638. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.