Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.54

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of CTS traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.86. 1,127,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,892. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.83.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
