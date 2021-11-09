Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$12.54

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.86. 1,127,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,892. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.83.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

