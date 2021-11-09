Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $94.71

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.