Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $97.50

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,671. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

