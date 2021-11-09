Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Price Target at $8.00

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEGGF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$10.25 on Monday. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

