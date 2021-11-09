Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $130.00

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 498,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. 1,770,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,744. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.