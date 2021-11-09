Brokerages Set ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) PT at $10.70

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. ProPetro has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 118,748 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

