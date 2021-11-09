Brokerages Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target at $193.10

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

