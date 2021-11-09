Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

