Brokers Set Expectations for Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $455,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 98,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

