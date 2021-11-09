Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,324,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,726,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,760,000.

Shares of LCAA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

