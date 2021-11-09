Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAAC. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

