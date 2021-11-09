Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

