Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,876 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,876 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Papa John’s International worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.