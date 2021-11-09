Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 83,428 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

