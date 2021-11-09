BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.66 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $364.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently -180.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

