BSCPAD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.04 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00003607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $173.74 million and $12.04 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00076467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00080720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00099781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,684.43 or 1.00144079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.38 or 0.07126423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020505 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

