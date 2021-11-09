Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

NYSE:CBT opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

