CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $58.95

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $143,892.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.95 or 0.00087298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

