California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. FMR LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 65.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Portland General Electric by 696.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Portland General Electric by 45.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 209,206 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POR opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

