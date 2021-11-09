California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of WESCO International worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

