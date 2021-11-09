California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.59 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.